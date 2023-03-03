NEET UG 2023: Registration Likely to Begin Soon

Registration for the 2023 National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) test will begin on March 5. Candidates can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in, the official NTA website. NTA will also release the NEET 2023 information bulletin in parallel with the registration process. The information handout will provide candidates with information such as the application fee and registration deadline.

According to the regulations, a student cannot pursue graduate medical education in either India or abroad unless they receive the minimum qualifying score on the NEET UG exam. A candidate must have successfully completed class 12 in the final two years of school with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English in order to take the undergraduate entrance exam.