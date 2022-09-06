NEET UG 2022 Result: Download Rank Card Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result release date and time for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022. According to the NTA schedule, the score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

How to check NEET UG 2022 Results?

Visit neet official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG 2022 Results link on the home page

In the next page, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth and submit

The results will be displayed

Download a copy of the rank sheet for further reference

Also Read: Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid Vaccine Gets DCGI Nod for Emergency Use