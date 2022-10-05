NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Know How to Check

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 Counselling from October 11, 2022.

The MCC on Tuesday released the detailed info on NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule on the official website.

The counselling schedule for online UG counselling (MBBS/ BDS/ B.Sc Nursing (only for Central Institutes of Nursing & Nursing Institutes affiliated to IP university) courses) for NEET 15% AIQ/ 100% Deemed/Central Universities/ESIC/AFMS (only registration part) and AIIMS/ JIPMER (Puducherry/ Karaikal) seats for the academic year 2022 is available on the official website.

All India Quota Counselling and state counselling will be held by respective institutes. The NEET counselling 2022 will be conducted for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, JIPMER, AIIMS and BSc Nursing programmes.

MCC has asked the PwD candidates to generate their PwD certificates through the NEET Disability Certification Centers for the UG Counselling 2022.

The official notice says that the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on the NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre through the online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link of the notification.

Step 4: The notification will be opened in the format PDF

Step 5: Check the dates mentioned on it.

