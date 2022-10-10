NEET UG 2022 Counselling Likely To Start On Tuesday

Applicants who are waiting for NEET UG 2022 counselling can apply online from tomorrow.

Eligible applicants can check and register accordingly, once the website is active. Applicants can register themselves by using their login credentials like roll number, date of birth and other required details. The last date to register for round 1 is October 28, 2022.

Steps To Register For NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling 2022, mcc.nic.in Click on the direct link tab for NEET UG counselling 2022 on the homepage Enter your details as asked Upload all the documents Click on submit Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the released schedule, the round 2 counselling process will begin on November 2, 2022, and will end on November 18, 2022.

For more information visit the official website.

(Inputs: India Today)