NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Soon, Check Link Here

The National Testing Agency will release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Answer Key sometime soon. Once the key paper is out, students can check it on NTA’s official website.

According to media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14. But there is no official confirmation from authorities.

After the declaration of the answer key, candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections against it. NTA will keep the objection-raising window open for 48 hours, after which no objections will be accepted. After the objection raising period is over, NTA will compile the final answer key, and based on the same, the final results will be declared.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2022 Answer Key:

Step 1: Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key by visiting the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code.

Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future use.