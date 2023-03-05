NEET PG 2023 Results Date: How to Check Score

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be holding the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test – Postgraduate on March 5, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 admit card can be downloaded through the official website, nbe.edu.in . The NEET PG 2023 exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. For incorrect answers, a negative marking of 25% will be applied. Whereas there will be no mark deducted for unattempted questions. The correct answer will score four marks and the incorrect will deduct 1 mark and zero for unattempted. The NEET PG Result 2023 will be announced on March 31. Following the announcement of the results, the counselling process will begin.

How to check result NEET PG 2023 result?

Go to NBE official website at nbe.edu.in.

Choose the 'NEET PG 2023 Result' link.

The NEET PG result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET PG result PDF and search for the roll number using 'Ctrl+F.'

Check the information in the result PDF.

Examine the NEET PG cutoff percentile and results.