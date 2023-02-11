NEET PG 2023 on March 5 as Scheduled, Registration Window to Close on Feb 12

New Delhi: NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha on Friday that the NEET PG 2023 entrance test would be conducted as scheduled.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister said the entrance examination will not be postponed. He added that the board has extended the cut-off date to not inconvenience interested students who are interested in taking up the entrance test.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the exam in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination and the results will be declared on March 31. The NBEMS has also said the registration for the NEET PG courses will close on February 12, 2023.

