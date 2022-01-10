NEET-PG 2022 Counselling For Admissions To Start From This Date

New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today that counselling for medical admissions under the National Eligibility/Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will commence on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Supreme Court cleared fresh quotas to settle the dispute over medical college admissions on Friday. After counselling, over 45,000 young doctors would be able to enter the workforce, which comes as India battles a spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant.

"NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," the minister tweeted in Hindi.

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।



इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

NEET-PG is a medical school entrance test that is required for admission to over 100 private and government medical colleges. Those who pass get "counselling," in which they are sent to universities and institutions depending on their grades and selected specialisation, and can work under the supervision of senior colleagues.

Counselling was supposed to start in October, but it was postponed after appeals were filed against a government notice announcing the reservation of seats for OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) applicants. Last year, over 45,000 junior doctors were denied admission as a result of this, overburdening those already caring for patients during the pandemic.

Resident doctors from numerous states, including Delhi, took to the streets to protest the long wait for counselling.

After a four-month wait, the Supreme Court cleared the door for medical admissions on Friday, allowing a 27% reserve for OBC students and a 10% quota for students from low-income households, and stating that counselling must begin in the "national interest."