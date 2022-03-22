NEET MDS 2022: How to Apply for Masters of Dental Surgery Exams

NEET MDS 2022: The application window for Masters in Dental Surgery 2022 has been reopened on March 21 at 3 PM and will be open till March 30 at 11:55 PM. The exams will be held on May 2nd. Here are some more details.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has reopened the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Candidates who are willing to appear for the exams should log in to nbe.edu.in on or before March 30 (11:55 PM). Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

Also Read: GATE 2022 Scorecard: How to Download

Candidates who are applying for NEET MDS 2022 by March 30 will also be able to edit their application form between April 1 and April 4. The NEET MDS-2022 admit card will be released on April 25.

"Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during the period from January 4th, 2022 to January 24th, 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during the aforementioned windows," an NBE statement said.

NEET MDS 2022 Registration Procedure

• Go to the official website at this link.

• Select "NEET MDS."

• In the links section, click on "New Registration".

• Fill out the form with the required information and create a user ID and password.

• Create a user ID and password, then fill out the application form.

• Upload your documents, pay the application fee, and submit your application.

NEET MDS Application Link (Click Here)

- Author - Shyamala Tulasi