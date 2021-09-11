NEET Exam Question Paper Leaked, Check NTA Reaction

NEET 2021: The statement came in response to widespread social media claims claiming that the NEET (PG) and NEET (UG) exams would be leaked ahead of their scheduled dates of September 11 and September 12, respectively.

On Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) shot off rumours of a question paper leak in the NEET medical entrance test. The answer came after widespread social media reports alleged a leak ahead of the NEET (PG) and NEET (UG) exams on September 11 and 12.

A media house contacted the testing agency, inquiring about an alleged question paper leak for the medical entrance exam.

"It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news," NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi told the media.

The confirmation from the testing agency comes as a relief to pupils who were worried about the posts in circulation and wondered if they were genuine.