NEET Answer Key 2021 Released, Check Direct Link

Download NEET Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the NEET test has been posted at neet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key can be downloaded from the website by candidates. If you have a problem with any of the answers, you can file an objection. They will also have to pay Rs 1000 for each question for this. The result of NEET 2021 is scheduled to be published next week, following the release of the answer key.

NEET Answer Key Direct Link

How To Download The NEET Answer Key 2021

Go to the official website for further information.

To access the answer key, go to the URL above.

Fill in your login information.

The answer key is available for download.

Also Read: Changes in NEET SS Exam Pattern To Be Effective From 2022: Centre To SC

Previously, the last day to make changes to the NEET application form was October 14. NTA has decided to allow candidates one more chance to change the data in the NEET Phase I and Phase II online application forms, in response to pleas from candidates. Gender, Nationality, Email ID, Category, Sub-Category, and Second Phase are among the fields where candidates can make changes. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the NEET solution key and results.

Candidates would have four to five days to object to the release of the NEET answer key. The NEET results are expected to be announced in the third or fourth week of October. The results will be available on the NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in.