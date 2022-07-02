NEET Admit Card To be Released Soon, Check Date

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG admit card 2022 will be released soon for the students appearing for the undergraduate medical admission test. The applicants may get the admit card link soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The link to download the hall ticket will open as soon as it arrives.

To download the admit card, students need to log in to their respective NEET accounts by entering their registration number and date of birth.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Visit the website neet.nta.ac.in

Go to the Notice section and click on the Admit card download card link

Now the candidates have to log in with their credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a copy for reference.

The NEET UG Exam 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022, by the National Testing Agency