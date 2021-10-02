NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Deets!

NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) started accepting particulars for the second round of the online application form for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021 on Friday.

All applicants who have successfully enrolled and paid the examination fee online must complete the NEET (UG) - 2021 Application Form's Second Set of Information. The schedule for the filling up of the second phase will be as follows:

Examination Phase/Fields Starting Date Last Date NEET (UG) – 2021 Second Set of fields cum

correction for First Phase 01 October 2021

(Friday) 10 October 2021 (Sunday)

up to 11:50 p.m.

During the above-mentioned time, candidates can modify the fields from the first phase, such as gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational data for Class XI and XII.

Candidates should also be aware that there is no extra fee for completing the second set of information. In addition, if a candidate does not complete the second phase information, the NTA will cancel his or her candidature.

If a candidate has trouble filling out the Second Set of Information on the NEET (UG) – 201 Online Application Form, he or she can call 011-40759000 or send an email to neet@nta.ac.in.

For the most up-to-date information, applicants should check the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Here's the direct link: Click Here

How to fill out the NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021?

1) Visit the official website at this link.

2) On the main page, there is a link to the signup option.

3) On the following page, enter all of your information precisely.

4) Save and download the registration form.

Before the results are announced, the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be completed. The NTA has separated the procedure into two parts for candidates to submit their information as fast as possible.