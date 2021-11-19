NEET 2021 Counselling Latest Status: Check Schedule, Statewise Allotment

NEET 2021 Counselling Latest Status: NEET 2021 counselling is likely to commence shortly for admission to various medical institutions throughout India, as medical aspirants wait for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling dates across India.

Students seeking admission to government medical and dental institutions for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent seats at deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER will be counselled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

For admission to undergraduate medical degrees, registration will be done for the 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats. On mcc.nic.in, the date for NEET 2021 counselling will be released.

List of Official Websites For NEET-UG 2021 Counselling In Different States:

Andhra Pradesh: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh: Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Assam: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE): bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh (UT): Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: Directorate of Medical Education: cgdme.in

Goa: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC): medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU): hpushimla.in

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE): jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB): jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA): kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh: Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Manipur: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya: Office of the Director of Health Services: meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram: Department of Higher and Technical Education: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: Directorate of Technical Education: dtenagaland.org.in

Orissa: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS): bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan: Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board: education.rajasthan.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Telangana: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS): knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Tripura: Directorate of Medical Education (DME): dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh: Directorate Medical Education and Training (DMET): upneet.gov.in

Uttarakhand: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU): hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal: Department of Health and Family Welfare: wbmcc.nic.in