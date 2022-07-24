NATA Phase 3 Registration Date Extended, Check Link To Apply
The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the last date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3. Interested candidates can apply for NATA Phase 3 on its official website till July 27, 2022.
The applicants can be able to download their admit cards from August 7, 2022.
Steps to Apply for NATA Phase 3:
Step 1: Visit the official website - nata.in
Step 2: Click on the link, 'NATA Registration 2022' available on the homepage
Step 3: Create User ID and Password
Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all required scanned documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee as required for NATA phase 3 and download the copy of the receipt
Step 6: The candidates can submit their NATA application form online
Step 7: They can download their NATA phase 3 application form and take its printout for future reference
The qualified candidates can take admission into B.Arch course in any college or university of Architecture across India on the basis of their scores in the exam.
