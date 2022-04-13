Narayanpet Collector Hari Chandana Offers Tips for Aspirants

Hyderabad: The announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to fill over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments has instilled renewed expectations not just among job applicants but also among current employees.

More than job applicants, people who are currently working in the public and private sectors and are preparing for recruitment examinations may find things difficult. After cracking the civil service while already employed, D Hari Chandana, Narayanpet Collector, offers some advice.

Preparation

It's usually a good idea to study for a shorter time. I used to schedule 20 minutes of study time. Preparation in advance of the required notes for the specific topic to be read within the 20-minute session and study appropriately. In this manner, you may cover a lot of material in a short amount of time, and it will be quite successful because you can study even during your lunch break.

Time Management

Time is valuable; therefore, meticulous planning is required for each day and week. One must assess the difficult and easy topics based on one's reading and understanding abilities. The more difficult subjects or topics should be given more time, and such topics should best be studied in the early mornings when the mind is relatively calm and composed.

Study Material And Notes Preparation

Reading and following conventional study materials is a good idea. Despite the abundance of information and material available on the internet, it is preferable to read the best content or one quality book rather than ten useless ones. One should not read widely but should be methodical in their content preparation.

State Board Or Board Of Education Standard Books From Tenth To Twelfth Grades

The intermediate-level content will be of high quality and will cover all the main topics. Telugu Academy publications, on the other hand, are quite instructive. I used to listen to expert sessions on All India Radio or television throughout the day. Podcasts can be prepared and listened to while driving to work or during any other time when reading or writing is not feasible.

Taking An Excessive Number Of Tests Might Be Counterproductive

Many people have the habit of taking a lot of tests during their preparation. However, in the event of low scores, it might be detrimental because it deflates one's confidence. Instead, the examinations should be taken after a thorough review of the complete curriculum. This allows one to properly examine their faults and plan accordingly.

Answering Questions During Tests

She believes that candidates should respond to easy questions rather than more difficult ones. Rather than opting for the difficult questions early in the exam, one should choose questions that they are confident in answering. Once the easier questions have been addressed, there will be plenty of time for the more difficult ones. Candidates can concentrate more on answering these kinds of questions.

Stress Management

Rather than studying for extensive periods of time, six to seven hours of preparation every day will be enough. A good night's sleep and a balanced diet are essential. Power naps in between study sessions might also be beneficial.