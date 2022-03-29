Must-read Books and Tips To Crack UPSC 2022

By Shyamala Tulasi

UPSC 2022: There are barely two months left for the Union Public Service Commission Services exam. UPSC Preliminary Examination for 2022 exam is going to be held on June 5. Aspirants should be on full track for preparation and crack the exam which has been their long-awaited dream.

The Prelims paper has 2 parts - General Studies 1 and CSAT.

Both the papers have an objective type and MCQ-based questions.

Here is the list of important books along with some useful tips for all UPSC aspirants.

Must-read books for UPSC aspirants

The top 10 must-read books for IAS aspirants preparing for the UPSC Exam are as follows:

1. India after Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

2. NCERT books: The Complete Package (from classes 6-12)

3. Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth

4. Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

5. Introduction to the Constitution of India by D.D. Basu

6. India’s Struggle for Independence by Bipan Chandra

8. The Wonder That Was India by AL Basham

9. Majid Hussain – Indian Geography

10. 2nd ARC Reports

Apart from these books all UPSC aspirants should follow the newspaper daily, read magazines and Press Information Bureau (PIB) news to keep a track of current affairs.

Here are some tips to crack the UPSC Civil Services examination

The first and foremost thing one should do before starting the preparation is to make a time table, this time table should include all your activities along with the study. And make sure to have proper sleep also, which keeps you mentally and physically fit.

Preparation with mock papers will make it easy for you to manage time during exams, not just for prelims try to do as many mock papers as possible for mains also. Mock papers are also helpful to tell how far you have come with your preparation.

Revise and revise, whenever you start preparation make sure that you have time for revision. So that you can clear whatever doubts you have.

Try to have a discussion on important topics with fellow aspirants, which will be helpful for you in the interview round also.

If you prepare one subject well for prelims, don’t leave it for the mains preparation, continue reading it even for some time.

Last but not least try to maintain your health; don’t neglect your health during the preparation time

All the best!

