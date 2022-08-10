Mumbai: IIT Bombay Placement Sets Record

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), one of the most popular educational institutions in the country. Students work hard to get a seat in IITs. Students who have degree from IITs will get good job offers. Now, the IITs have reported one of their best placements in the year 2021-2022.

IIT Bombay and Madras released their annual placement report on Monday and termed the 2021-22 placement season as one of the best ever in terms of total jobs offered and accepted, the highest salary packages offered - domestic and international, as well as the highest median-salary recorded.

"IIT Bombay has achieved the highest ever number of students placed this year with the total number of accepted offers being 1,441 as of May 15, 2022, compared to 1,150 recorded the year before. The highest number of offers was rolled out by the engineering and technology sector," said the annual placement report by IIT-B. It further states that prominent hiring was done by core engineering, IT/software, finance, and consulting sectors.

Placements in IITs are held in two phases - the first phase of placements are conducted in December and the second phase between January and June. As per the IIT B report, a total of 1,878 job offers were made in 2021-22 in two phases, of which 1,441 jobs were accepted by students-including 201 pre-placement offers (PPOs). The highest domestic salary offered was Rs.1.8 crore, while the maximum international salary offered was Rs.2.1 crore.

The 66 international offers were received from the US, Japan, UAE, Singapore, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Nearly 370 IT/software students were offered jobs by 86 companies, excluding PPOs, through campus placements.