MRUCET-2022: Malla Reddy University Admission-Cum-Scholarship Test on March 12 And 13, Apply Now

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University announced on Friday that the admission-cum-scholarship entrance exam (MRUCET-2022) will be conducted on March 12 and 13. Scholarships of Rs 5 crore are being offered by the institution to deserving students.

Students from all state boards, central boards, and other recognised institutions in India, as well as international students, are eligible to sit for the entrance exam.

At a press conference here, JA Chowdary, head of the Indian Blockchain Standards Committee, told a press conference that quality was more essential than quantity.

"Take lesser number of students but provide the best education, as India is known for giving the best engineers to the world. Malla Reddy University is one of the finest private universities. I appreciate the university for offering up to Rs. 5 crore worth of scholarships to encourage students," he said.

Dr Badhra Reddy, president of the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, said the university was encouraging students to come up with business ideas and providing funding for start-ups.

Malla Reddy University Vice-Chancellor, Dr VSK Reddy, said, "This academic year, we have introduced several scholarship initiatives to support merit and economically weaker sections."

Online applications will be accepted through March 11th. Visit this link for a list of courses offered by the university as well as an application.