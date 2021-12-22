Mohd. Azharuddin visits MANUU, meets Vice-Chancellor

Hyderabad: Former international cricketer, Mr Mohd. Azharuddin, who is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, paid a courtesy visit to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) yesterday to meet Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

In the informal meeting, Prof. Ainul Hasan expressed his desire to collaborate with HCA for the development of a cricket ground at MANUU Campus, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, which can be utilised mutually for the benefit of students from MANUU and the Association. The former Indian cricket captain took a keen interest in the proposal and inspected the existing sports facilities at the MANUU campus. He agreed to pursue the matter with the association. Prof. Ainul Hasan also handed over a formal representation to Mr Azharuddin.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chairman, Sports Monitoring Committee, and Dr A Kaleemulla, Deputy Director, DPE & Sports were also in attendance.

The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports of MANUU was established in the year 2011 and has facilities for different sports like cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess, etc. for the students and staff. It also has the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Indoor Stadium with a Gymnasium and the large outdoor Dhyan Chand Sports Ground for playing cricket, football, and other sports. Cricket is a very popular game among MANUU students.