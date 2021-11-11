MCEME Secunderabad Gets A Rating From NAAC

Hyderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad, one of the Indian Army's most prominent technical training colleges, has gained another feather in its crown. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded the college an "A' rating.

NAAC is an autonomous accreditation body established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country based on educational quality, teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, faculty and staff infrastructure, and institutional environment, with the overall goal of promoting quality higher education in the country, according to a press release.

NAAC evaluations include all aspects of training and are based on seven strict criteria outlined in NAAC rules. MCEME had applied for NAAC certification in 2020 and, based on its self-study report, had passed the rigorous online evaluation.

MCEME was also recently honoured by the AICTE with the 'Utkrishth Sansthan Vishwakarma Award' for 'Maximum Impact Created Against the Spread of COVID-19' across India, as well as the 'New Code of Education' award for impacting training during the pandemic in building and enabling best digital practises in the field of education.