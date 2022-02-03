MBA is Preferred Management Course For Higher Studies Abroad

In the current times when the job competition in the Indian market is at a rise, several students prefer to study abroad owing to the opportunity for a global exposure and growth. To project the statistics on the foreign study patterns, ForeignsAdmits, India’s premiere platform helping students in pursuing their dream to study abroad, conducted a survey study and asked the participants to share their preferred choices through polls. According to the survey 49% aspirants preferred to study in the US and 55% opted for MBA as their preferred management course.

As per the poll, it is found that 49% study abroad aspirants prefer to study in the US, followed by 22% willing to go to Canada for studies. The study also revealed that only 17% of people prefer to study in the UK and 12% opt for other nations. This study was based on a poll conducted amongst approx. 1500 Indian aspirants who plan on studying abroad. These aspirants have evaluated and analyzed the various options before participating in the poll.

This analytical statistics provides an insight to the aspirants who plan on studying abroad and will help them in analyzing the best options based on the current trends. Speaking on the results of the poll, Mr Ashwini Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, ForeignAdmits said, “The recent trends in the industry go in line with the results of the polls. Students and aspirants today prefer to study in an environment that provides maximum exposure and opens newer avenues of growth for them. Hence, the US has always been the preferred location for study followed by Canada. Students also prefer studying in Canada owing to the presence of a huge Indian community in the region that provides them a sense of security along with a holistic learning and growth environment. While MBA and MIM are the preferred courses, students are also keen on exploring new options for studying in the fields of arts and sociology.”

In another poll conducted by ForeignAdmits to gather more insight on the research study, 55% participants opted for MBA as their preferred management program while studying abroad and the remaining 45% went for MIM as their preferred management program.Currently, MBA is a preferred program but soon MIM program is going to overtake MBA, said by Mr. Ashwini Jain.