Masai Group Company Prepleaf Unveils Career Accelerator Program For College Students

Bangalore: India’s fastest-growing JobTech institute, Masai School’s group company Prepleaf, has announced its first outcome-based program for college students. The Career Accelerator Program (CAP) is open to all educational backgrounds, across all levels - first-year, second-year, and pre-final-year students in order to give them a chance to advance their career prospects by equipping them with technical knowledge followed by placement support. The company will offer fee refunds to students who do not get placed above 5LPA within 1 year of course completion.

The first-of-its-kind Career Accelerator Program spanning 24-months aims to endow budding programmers with the right mentorship, technical training, and placement opportunities to help them establish a firm foothold in the tech industry at the very start of their careers. This software development program will provide tech training on aspects like DSA, Python, React & Redux, MERN, CSS, HTML and JS. The course will also help students get in-course internships with top companies and will entail a certificate of course completion from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Speaking about the Career Accelerator Program, Prateek Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Masai School said, “Job market for technical roles, especially software developers, will continue to boom in the coming years. Our idea has always been to close the skill gap in India, and with the Career Accelerator Program, we are offering college students a chance to develop industry desired skills while studying in parallel to college. Colleges we have partnered with are excited about this too because our practice-based-learning modules and our teaching pedagogy can help their students realise their true career potential.”

Students will learn in weekly live classes and also have video resources making it flexible for them to manage their college workload. This prepaid course will not only offer technical skill development but will also help students develop over 100 projects and focus on soft skill development like interview preparedness & english fluency. Students will also have an entire semester of revision and placement preparation.

What makes this initiative unique is the fact that top tech mentors have curated the program to make college students to be industry-ready software developers. CAP mentors comprise of top educators and business leaders from IIT Mumbai, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and others. The prepaid program also offers a full refund if not placed within 1 year of course completion.

Masai School acquired Prepleaf in December 2021. The two companies have created various free-of-cost resources for placement preparation for college students. They have also recently launched a monthly coding contest with prizes worth INR 1 Lakh which will be held on the last Saturday of every month.