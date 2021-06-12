MANUU Starts Online Admission Process For Regular courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started the online admission process for regular mode Ph.D., Post-Graduate, Undergraduate, and Diploma/Certificate programs offered at Hyderabad Main Campus, Satellite Campuses (at Lucknow & Srinagar), Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics.

The only Central University providing higher education through Urdu medium is offering admissions into 23 Ph.D., 21 PG and 8 Undergraduate programs in the Schools of languages, Education, Arts & Social Sciences, Technology, Mass Communication & Journalism, Commerce & Business Management and Sciences for the academic year 2021-2022.

According to a notification released by Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, the last date for submission of online application for entrance-based courses is 12th July 2021 whereas the online application for merit-based courses can be submitted till 4th September 2021. The last date for part-time programs is 15th October 2021. The medium of instruction and examination of all courses in Urdu only.

The entrance-based courses include all Ph.Ds; B.Tech (Computer Science); M.Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering). The Ph.D. programs are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Politic al Science, Social Work, Islam ic Studies, History, Economics , Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science.

The courses under the merit-based category include Masters and Bachelors in Journalism & Mass Communication, Post Graduate programs in (Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, Persian and Translation Studies; Political Sciences, Public Administration, Women Studies, Economics, History, Islamic Studies, Social Work & Sociology). Both Schools of Languages and Social Sciences offer Undergraduate courses too. The School of Commerce & Management runs programs of M.Com and B.Com also. School of Sciences offers M.Sc (Mathematics), B.Sc (MPC), B.Sc (M.P.Cs), B.Sc (Z.B.C) besides Bachelor of Vocational Courses in Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) & Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT).

MANUU, which also works as a link to facilitate the entry of Madrassa passouts into mainstream education is also offering bridge courses for admission in Under Graduate (B.Com./B.Sc.) programs. University also provides a Lateral Entry program into B. Tech. and Polytechnics. Part-time diploma programs include a unique program of Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal), designed to make the ghazal-loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre. Part-time diploma programs are also available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, a nd Islamic Studies apart from a Certificate Course in Urdu.

For more details, online application, and e-prospectus log on to the university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 9523558551, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.