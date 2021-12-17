MANUU signs MoU with TMREIS To Improve Quality of Education

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a partnership with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Hyderabad today by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an attempt to help improve the quality of education.

In his presidential remarks, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, described the MoU as a facilitator in fulfilling the common demands of both institutions, paving the way for holistic education as envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education & Training and Registrar I/c MANUU & Mr B. Shafiullah, IFS signed the MoU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and others.

TMREIS runs 204 residential schools, providing quality education from primary to higher secondary level. The collaboration will provide an opportunity to conduct research relating to various factors involved in and affecting the growth of TMREIS and, thereby, minorities in Telangana. It will also help MANUU and TMREIS conduct teacher training programmes.

MANUU will research a variety of areas, including TMREIS teaching and learning practices, the role of TMREIS administration in improving educational quality, and the socioeconomic backgrounds of the students, as well as impact analysis to provide recommendations for future improvements.TMREIS will provide the information required to research the MoU renewable after three years.

Prof. Ainul Hasan, while highlighting the need for collaboration, pointed out the presence of a vast network of educational institutions in Telangana. Collaboration leads to progress and development, he remarked. It is also important to know how to fulfil the needs of other institutions. We should utilise the best of the opportunities, Prof. Ainul Hasan added. He added that the purpose of collaboration and understanding is to take the institutions to new heights.

In his address, Mr B. Shafiullah described TMREIS as a unique initiative undertaken by the Govt. of Telangana. This is the brainchild of Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao. Telangana State has become a role model for all other states by taking this initiative, he said. Preserving the Urdu language is one of the objectives of TMREIS, he said.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood described the signing of the MoU as a moment to cherish for both the institutions. He pointed out that the foundation of the education system is laid in the schools.

Mr M. A. Lateef Atear, Academic Head of TMREIS, also spoke to the audience. Earlier, Prof. Mohd. Moshahid, Head of the Department of Education and Training, welcomed the gathering. Dr Ashwani, Associate Professor, DE & T, proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Viquar Unnisa, Associate Professor, DE & T, conducted the proceedings.