MANUU Signs MOU with NIMC to Digitize Rare Books

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and the Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC), New Delhi, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange information on research and educational programmes and academic collaborations and to jointly organise international and national seminars, conferences, or workshops on topics related to Deccan Studies and the digitization of rare books and manuscripts.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, and Dr Mehdi Khajeh Piri, Director, NIMC, today signed the MoU.

The focus of the joint collaboration will be on enlivening the historical and cultural facets of the Deccan’s distinct Indo-Persian heritage.

On the occasion, Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, Mr Ali A. Niroomand, Regional Director for South Indian States, NIMC, Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU, and Prof. Saneem Fatima, Dean Academics, were present on the occasion.

The MoU was facilitated by Prof. Azizuddin Hussain, Professor, Maulana Azad Chair.

Later, Dr Mehdi Khajeh Piri and Mr Ali A. Niroomand also visited the department of Persian and had a meeting with Prof. Aziz Bano, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics, and Indology. They offered to organise various academic activities and workshops in collaboration with the department of Persian and also establish an "Iranology" corner. The faculty members of the department and research scholars were also present.