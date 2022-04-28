MANUU Signs MoU with Italian Observatory

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Instructional Media Centre (IMC), has entered into an MoU with the prestigious Observatory for Cultural and Audiovisual Communication in the Mediterranean (OCCAM), Italy. The observatory is associated with UNDGC and has Special Consultative Status at ECOSOC. The objective of MoU is to explore the benefits of digital communication & audio-visual technology at the global level. OCCAM is an Observatory for Digital Communication. This is a major outreach initiative to focus on applying innovation in digital technology for helping disadvantaged groups. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor while appreciating the efforts of centre said that we are committed to human development & this initiative shows our commitment to Sustainable Development. Emphasizing on the importance of language he hints to start language courses in the MANUU very soon.

The MoU was signed online through video conferencing by Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU & OCCAM, Italy, President Mr. Pierpaolo Saporito. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan presided the signing ceremony. Prof S M Rahmatullah Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Syed Mohammad Haseebuddin Quadri, Chairman MoU committee and Prof. Saneem Fatima Dean Academics were also present.

President OCCAM Mr. Pierpaolo Saporito, said on the occasion that this MoU marks a new beginning of the achievement of UN 2030 agenda. He assured to work together in order to form better digital society.

Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of MANUU is making efforts to extend its outreach programmes at the global level.

OCCAM, Italy has been actively involved in exploring the digital revolution, while applying innovations through best practices for helping disadvantaged communities. OCCAM is extensively working in the field of ICT for education, e-learning, especially for the downtrodden community.

OCCAM, Italy was founded in 1996 by UNESCO with the mission of fighting poverty through digital innovations.

Talking about the MoU, Director IMC, Mr Rizwan said that both the organizations share few common goals in the field of education, e-learning, ICT and community development. The MOU will strengthen our ability and working capabilities and will enhance our spectrum of activities for Sustainable Development Goals.

This collaboration is to explore the benefits of Digital Communication especially Audio- Visual Technologies for global development, research, providing education to young people, technological innovation, and its applications to expand the benefits of new technologies to disadvantaged communities.

The focus of the joint collaboration would be on exchange of Communication Professionals, researchers, and experts for conducting research and participating in conferences, symposia, and international meetings of both organizations. Support in research, training and exchange of experts, researchers and resources will be part of this MoU.