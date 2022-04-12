MANUU’s HRDC is 3rd best in the Country

Hyderabad: UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has secured the third position among 66 centres of different universities across the country in the UGC assessment. Scoring a grade of 4.20, MANUU is rated among “high performing” centers only after the University of Kerala and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with the grading of 4.52 and 4.50 respectively.

According to Prof. Tahseen Bilgrami, Director I/c, Centre, the UGC has reviewed the performances of HRDCs of different universities for period of five years from the year 2015-2020 on quantitative and quality parameters. MANUU finds a third place and was shortlisted based on self-assessment by each HRDC and online presentations made before the committee. The UGC classified the centres into four groups - high performers, moderate performers, low performers and non-performers/inadequacy of data. The UGC-HRDC of MANUU has organized 64 programmes during the last five years with 3103 participants from various disciplines and different administrative & academic levels trained, she informed.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor, expressed satisfaction over the achievement and congratulated the centre and described it as a recognition of MANUU’s multidisciplinary approach toward higher education. A remarkable honour coinciding with the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the University, he pointed out.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar also congratulated the MANUU Community especially the faculty & staff of the Centre.

UGC-HRDC of MANUU, earlier known as UGC-Academic Staff College was sanctioned by UGC in January 2007 and became operational in March 2007 to improve the status of the teachers and to provide opportunities for professional and career development to fulfill their role and responsibility within the system of higher education. Since its inception, the Centre has devoted itself to training and professional development of College and University teachers, Principals and Academic Administrators, non-teaching staff and also research scholars.

Kumaun University, Nainital; Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur; Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli; Jamia Millai Islamia, New Delhi; Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore; Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad’s HRDCs were among top 10 universities shortlisted by UGC.

Also Read: MANUU Offers UG Admissions Through CUET