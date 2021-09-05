MANUU Regular Admissions For Merit Based Courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for merit-based PG and UG courses. The Last date for submission of the online application is September 30. Admissions are also available for part-time Diploma and Certificate courses up to November 10.

According to the Directorate of Admissions, the courses under merit-based category include Masters and Bachelors in Journalism & Mass Communication, Post Graduate programs in (Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, Persian and Translation Studies; Political Sciences, Public Administration, Women Studies, Economics, History, Islamic Studies, Social Work & Sociology). Both Schools of Languages and Social Sciences offer Undergraduate courses too. The School of Commerce & Management runs programs of M.com and B.com also. School of Sciences offers M.Sc (Mathematics), B.Sc (MPC), B.Sc (M.P.Cs), B.Sc (Z.B.C) besides Bachelor of Vocational Courses in Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) & Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT).

Bridge courses for admission in Under Graduate (B.Com./B.Sc.) programs are available to facilitate the entry of Madrassa passouts into mainstream education. University also provides a Lateral Entry program into B. Tech. and Polytechnics. Part-time diploma programs include a unique program of Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal), designed to make the ghazal-loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre. Part-time diploma programs are also available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian a nd Islamic Studies apart from a Certificate Course in Urdu.

For details about all courses and online application forms please visit the University website manuu.edu.in