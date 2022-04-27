MANUU receives rare Urdu translation of ‘Sukh Sagar”

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has received a rare Urdu translation of the holy book “Sukh Sagar” (Shrimad Bhagwat Puran) donated by Mr. Ramula Prahlad Reddy. He presented the book to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan recently.

Mr. Reddy, a resident of Rajapur District, Mahbubnagar, Telangana is a retired Headmaster and an admirer of Urdu language. He said that only Urdu University can preserve this rare almost 100-year-old copy. Prof. Ainul Hasan appreciated Mr. Prahlad Reddy’s gesture .

Mr. Abrar Ahmed, Assistant Registrar coordinated the activity. Mr. Reddy’s family members were also present.