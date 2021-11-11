MANUU Pays Tribute To Maulana Azad By Launching Digital Initiatives

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University today launched a major digital initiative on the eve of National Education Day as a befitting tribute to the first education minister of independent India and a leading light of freedom struggle, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The nation celebrates Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary tomorrow.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, while launching the initiative prepared by IMC, vowed to maintain the national character of the national university by establishing contact with every hook and corner of the country. He appreciated the efforts of the Media Centre in popularising the Urdu language through digital media among Urdu and non-Urdu speakers.

The digital initiatives launched by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC) include an exclusive e-content platform in Urdu that is available to students free of cost; an audio-visual series titled "Urdu Nama" that promotes the rich cultural heritage of Urdu; the Shaheen-e-Urdu series to promote young talent associated with the Urdu language and culture; and an Educational News Bulletin dedicated to educational news from India and abroad.

The inauguration was followed by a well-attended press conference by the Vice-Chancellor wherein he answered several questions related to MANUU’s functioning and plans. Replying to a question, Prof. Hasan said that the university is gradually coming back on track following country-wide disturbances in academic calendars due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to another question, the vice-chancellor said that it would be unjust to associate the Urdu language with any particular community.

Before the press conference, the Director of IMC, Mr Rizwan Ahmad, presented a report on the IMC’s achievements and gave a brief audio-visual introduction of the digital initiatives.

Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar also shared the dais with the vice-chancellor.

Mr Md. Aamir Badar, Producer IMC, convened the programme and Mr Omar Azmi, Producer IMC, proposed the vote of thanks.