MANUU Offers UG Admissions Through CUET

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering admissions in Undergraduate regular courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for the academic session 2022-23. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting a common entrance test for all the central universities including MANUU. The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

According to Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, candidates have to fill out the online application form available at CUET's official website. The Prospectus for UG programmes is available on the website. The last date for submission of the online form is May 6.

The UG courses available are B.A., BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (MIT, MLT), B.Tech Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders).

NTA will be conducting all entrance examinations for MANUU in Urdu Medium only. The candidates will have to choose MANUU at the beginning of the online application. Besides the candidates who have passed 10+2 from recognized boards, recognized Madrasas students are also eligible to apply.