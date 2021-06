MANUU Offers Admissions in Regular Courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering admissions into it’s regular mode Ph.D., Post-Graduate, Undergraduate and Diploma/Certificate programmes through entrance and merit based category for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date for submission of online application for entrance based courses is 12th July, 2021 and for merit based courses online application can be submitted till 4th September whereas the last date for part time programs is 15th October, 2021.

The entrance based courses include all Ph.Ds; B.Tech (Computer Science); M.Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering). The Ph.D. programmes are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Politic al Science, Social Work, Islam ic Studies, History, Economics , Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 9523558551, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.