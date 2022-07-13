MANUU offers admissions in ITI Trades

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Industrial Training Institute (ITI)-Hyderabad is offering admissions into various ITI Trades (Draughtsman - Civil; Refrigeration & Air Conditioning; Electrician; Electronic Mechanic and Plumber) on merit basis. The last date for submission of filled-in application forms is August 01, 2022.

According to Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Principal I/c, MANUU ITI Hyderabad, the application form can be downloaded from the University website or can be obtained free of cost from the MANUU Campus, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The filled-in forms can be submitted by hand at ITI Office, MANUU Campus.

The applicants must have passed Urdu as a subject/language/medium at the 10th level. All trade programmes are offered in Urdu medium. Reservation policy as per Govt. of India norms. No fees shall be charged but a refundable caution money deposit @ Rs. 60/- has to be deposited at the time of admission.

For details visit the website or contact phone numbers 040-23008413, 07032623941.

Admissions in MANUU ITI Darbhanga (Bihar) are also in progress and the last date for submission of applications is July 22. For more details visit the University website.