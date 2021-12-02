MANUU Follow-On Courses Registration Date Extended

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Distance Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has further extended the last date for registration of follow-on courses up to 11th December 2021 with a late fee.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, 2019 batch semester program students are not required to pay the registration fee as they have to pay the fees in the I, III and V semesters only. The fee portal for registration will be available on the university website.