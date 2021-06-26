MANUU Distance Mode Exams Schedule Released, Time Table Soon 

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education is conducting annual examinations for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses at all examination centres from August 4 to 25, 2021.

According to Notification released by Mirza Farhatullah Baig, Controller of Examinations, students of Certificate and Diploma Programs up to 2020 Batch (Regular and Backlog), Undergraduate Programs up to 2018 Batch (Regular and Backlog) excluding Arabic paper of the Second year 2018 batch, Post Graduate Programs up to 2020 Batch (Regular & Backlog) excluding MA-Arabic of 2019 & 2020 batches may appear for the examinations. The timetable is available on the University website.

The timetable for Undergraduate 2nd Year (2018 Batch) and First Semester Programs (2019 Batch backlog and 2020 Regular Batch) shall be released shortly.