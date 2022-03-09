MANUU Celebrates Women's Day with Special Posters

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today released two posters with the messages "MANUU stands for Gender Equality" and "Will you help break the gender bias?" prepared by the Department of Women's Education (DWE) of the University on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022 in the presence of Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and Dr Ameena Tahseena Tahseen, Head, DWE.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ainul Hasan appealed to the whole world to eliminate the inequalities that exist among us and help in breaking gender bias. We have not created a separate world for men and women; both men and women have the same rights. Our constitution also says that we should empower this equality and support should be provided to those who are in need, he said.

Prof. Hasan also appreciated the department and, in particular, Prof. Shahida, Director I/c, Center for Women's Studies, Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences, and Dr Ameena Tahseen for their efforts in organising a symposium "Women's Empowerment: Issues and Strategies" on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

The Department is also organising academic and cultural activities as part of the 75th year of Freedom "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and to celebrate the Silver Jubilee year of MANUU.

Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, chaired the symposium organised later, whereas Mr Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, & Director, Minority Welfare, Govt. of Telangana, was the chief guest. Prof. Padmaja Shaw, Rtd Professor, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, OU, Prof. Shahida, Prof. Farida Siddiqui, and Capt. Sayeda Salva Fatima, First Officer (Co-Pilot), Indigo Air Lines, were the guest speakers.

A play on the theme "Saga of Women’s Life Journey" and a mono act on "Dowry: A symbol of Socio-Cultural Exploitation of Women" were also presented by MANUU Drama Club on the occasion.

As part of the Women’s Day celebration, NSS student volunteers, in collaboration with the Internal Complaints Committee of MANUU and under the supervision of Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, distributed badges with the slogan "MANUU respects women" among the university officials.