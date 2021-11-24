Mangalore University Odd-Semester Results Announced

Mangaluru: Mangalore University (MU) has announced the results of the main papers from the odd-semester examinations held in April on its official website.

The odd-semester UG examinations (1st, 3rd, and 5th semester) began in April and ended in the first week of September. The results were expected to be released by the end of October, according to MU.

The results are available on the Mangalore University website at this link for candidates to check. The results of BA, B.Com., and BBA courses can be found online.

MU had stated the results would be posted on its website on Saturday morning. It was, however, postponed owing to technical difficulties. The team, led by the registrar (evaluation) P. L. Dharma, was unable to upload it. "We have successfully uploaded it on Sunday. It will be free of error," he stated, adding that the results of the other streams will be released in the coming days.

Dharma stated that the results of the sixth-semester undergraduate exams will be available by next week. "We have to upload the internal assessment marks and be ready to announce the results."

"After a delay of several months and deadlines, MU has finally announced odd-semester exam results. Meanwhile, we also want the university to complete promotion of UG second and fourth semester and PG second semester students, as per UGC guidelines. This will give relief to students who are anxiously waiting for the results," according to a senior professor.