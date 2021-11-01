Mahindra University School of Law Organizes Lecture on Status of Child Rights in India

Mahindra University School of Law organised a lecture on "The Status of Child Rights in India", as part of its lecture series to familiarise students with different aspects of the legal system in India. Dr Rama Devi Gudemela, Member Child Welfare Committee, Department of Women and Child Development, Telangana State, delivered an enlightening session on the subject.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, or UNCRC, is the basis of all of UNICEF’s (United Nations Children’s Fund) work. It is the most complete statement of children’s rights ever produced and is the most widely-ratified international human rights treaty in history. Most countries have adopted these principles in their laws.

In India, our Child Rights and Juvenile Justice system has laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, etc are a few of them. Many adoptions focused on rights and laws under the aegis of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit established under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Central Adoption Resource Authority established under the Juvenile Justice Act to control and protect children's rights were also discussed during the lecture.

Dr Sridhar Acharyulu, Dean, Mahindra University School of Law, in his welcome address, said, "It is important that we focus on the well-being of the child. As law professionals, we need to be aware of the legal framework and ensure that it is followed not just in letter but also in spirit. Children are our future, and no child should be exposed to abuse and exploitation. We must take care that no child is allowed to be a criminal because of legal apathy."

Dr Manjula Mallepalli, Professor, School of Law, brought up the burning concerns of child offences and child adoption by a foreign national to the floor. Dr Vinay Sharma and Prof. Vipasha Ghangoria anchored the event, and Dr Shreeja Ghanta proposed a Vote of Thanks. Students interacted with the guests and faculty in the comprehensive question-answer round.

Dr Rama Devi Gudemela is a renowned expert in international law and child rights. In her session, she discussed the general principles of child protection against the abuses and vulnerability of non-discrimination, exploitation, family negligence & trauma, child prostitution, kidnapping, trafficking, child labour, child begging, privacy confidentiality etc. at home, school and community. She emphasised that a need-based approach and a charity-based approach should be differentiated from the rights-based approach for the protection of children's rights.