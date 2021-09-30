Mahindra University School of Law organizes its Orientation Lectures Series

Mahindra University School of Law organised a series of lectures as part of its orientation lecture series, from September 6th- to September 17th, 2021, in online as well as offline modes. Each session was an enlightening and enriching experience for all its newly admitted students of BA-LLB and BBA-LLB programs.

"We welcome the students of the first batch of the School of Law at Mahindra University. Our School of Law is founded on the principles of justice, equality, and service to all sections of society. Gandhiji, a renowned lawyer himself, always placed honesty and service above the perks of the profession. We are focused on providing education for and of a better world, and there is no better way to begin their education than by exposing them to the thoughts of the best legal luminaries in the country", says Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Each day of the orientation began with a lecture from top practitioners of the profession, who shared their wisdom and experience to instil the values and skills required in the legal profession in the prospective lawyers of the foundation batch.

"The Orientation Lecture series sessions were designed to introduce the students to the elementary principles of the legal profession, which shall serve as a lighthouse for their 5-year journey in their respective integrated courses with law. I firmly believe that destinies are not encountered, they are created with dedication, passion, and values towards the profession, and we believe in inculcating these in the students", says Dr M. Sridhar Acharyulu, Dean and Professor, School of Law, Mahindra University.

Prof. Dr M. Sridhar Acharyulu introduced the students of the programme to the concept of law and natural rights through interesting anecdotes and episodes from his long career as a lawyer and professor of law at several reputed institutions of legal education in the country.

In the first session of the lecture series, Prof. VC Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hitayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, undertook a virtual session on the required skillsets for the legal profession. He discussed the power of ethics, the discipline of law, and the applicability of law in uncharted territory.

Advocate Ramchandra Rao, Member of the Telangana Legislative Committee, Hyderabad, talked about the inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary role of the legal profession. His talk focused on the expanding dimensions of law such as Conventional Practice, Corporate Practice, High Court Practice, Supreme Court Practice and Advising Chamber Practice.

Advocate P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Member - Bar Council of India and Board Member of NALSAR and NLSIU, talked about upholding justice and dharma in the legal profession.

He said that without the law, there is no government, no court, and consequently, no democracy.

Prof. Dr Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi, emphasised the principles of studying law. He accentuated the importance of the cultivation of the imaginative faculties for lawyers by reading poetry, seeing great paintings, and involving oneself in other creative activities so that a truly complete legal professional can be groomed.

In a session on how to read the constitution of India, Prof. Dr Vijaya Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, National Law Institute University, NLIU, Bhopal, undertook a session on how to read the constitution of India. He emphasised that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and also serves as a fundamental law of superior obligations. He also remarked on the distinctive value of the Constitution, Constitutional Law, and Constitutionalism.

Shri P. Yadagiri, a Senior Journalist, spoke about Integrating India after Independence and showcased the case of Hyderabad. He explained how historiography is a dimension of history and epistolography is a dimension of truth. He repeatedly emphasised that the truth is always critical and may bring many enemies, but it must prevail.

Dr R.V. Ramana Murthy, Dean and Professor of Economics at the University of Hyderabad, spoke about the interrelationships between law and economics. Elaborating on the evolution of society since the dawn of civilization, he spoke of pre-capital, capital, and post-capital societies. He also explained that production, distribution, and consumption have been the three primary economic activities since the beginning of society.

In the final lecture of the series, Justice J. Chelameswar, Judge (Retd.) Supreme Court of India, spoke on Understanding Law and Justice. He emphasised the crucial role of history in the creation of a society. He asserted that democracy is a system of government, and to create a just and lawful society, the aim should be that of democratic governance. He also stated that if power is not checked, it can corrupt the system and adversely affect the functioning of society.