Mahindra University Begins Admissions to PhD in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, announces admissions for the spring intake of its PhD. Program in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences for the 2022 academic session. The last date for submission of applications for admission to the programme is December 24, 2021, for the session that will commence in February 2022. The details of the full-time PhD program, qualifications, experience, etc., are available on the website.

"Mahindra University focuses on research as an intrinsic part of its very existence and strives to create an international level of excellence in research. We have an excellent research infrastructure in terms of state-of-the-art laboratories in science and engineering. Government of India funding agencies like DST, SERB, BRNS, DRDO, MeitY, etc. have already sponsored and funded several research projects for our faculty as well as international collaboration projects through DST’s International Division. We offer PhD programmes in various contemporary areas of interest in engineering and applied sciences. For those who wish to pursue liberal arts at a PhD level, we have a strong humanities and social sciences program, which is backed by high-quality media and design thinking laboratories and an entrepreneurship cell’, says Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

PhD admissions for the spring 2022 intake are offered in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences and Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering disciplines in the engineering domain and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in the Applied Sciences domain. In the entrepreneurial area, scholars wishing to research innovation, start-ups, and tech entrepreneurship are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to pursue liberal arts at the PhD level are welcome to apply to pursue research in English and American Literature, Indian Writings in English, English Language Education, English as a Second Language Education, Women’s Writing, Strategic Management, Cultural and Gandhian Studies, Professional Ethics, Philosophy, etc.

Full-time PhD scholars will get an assistantship of Rs. 25,000 per month plus free board and lodging on the MU campus. They will have to perform teaching assistantships for 8 hours a week. The last date to apply for this programme is December 24, 2021.

MU focuses on promoting research at an institutional level, and the focus is on solving real-world problems as well as fundamental problems in science and technology. It works on local and global government and corporate research projects, mainly towards the development of basic and applied research. Sponsored research grants, industrial research, and a focus on research publications and presentations in international journals and conferences are highly encouraged and supported.

MU is well equipped in terms of research infrastructure and modern laboratories. 140+ papers in peer-reviewed international journals and 160+ presented at international and national conferences over the last 5 years, with over 20 active research teams working on Indian and global research projects, which showcase its commitment towards enabling and encouraging quality research.

The 23 well-equipped labs enable the students to get first-hand experience in various technologies relevant to their research areas of interest. Some of these include a Super Computer Lab, VLSI Lab, Automotive Systems and Internal Combustion Engines Laboratory, Centre for Robotics, Environmental Engineering Lab, Photolithography Lab, thin-film deposition equipment, THz-specific spectrometer, Raman spectrometer, etc., and are being continuously augmented with new high-end equipment and instruments. A new Ricagu (Japan)-made XRD, which is a high-end material characterization equipment, is in the process of being installed as a central facility at Mahindra University.