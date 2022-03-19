Maharastra Schools Involved in SSC Exams Paper Leak to Lose MSBSHSE Affiliation

Maharashtra SSC Paper Leak: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad stated on Wednesday that if schools are proven to be engaged in leaking question papers, the state government will suspend their registration with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Several paper leak claims and rumours surfaced during the Maharashtra SSC 2022 Exams and Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022, prompting her remark.

If a school is proved to be involved in paper leaks, Gaikwad turned to Twitter to declare the aforementioned sanctions.

"On March 15, during the Class 10 Marathi subject examination at Laxmibai Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, Nilajgaon, it was revealed as per preliminary inquiries into the irregularities that the headmaster, co-teachers, and non-teaching staff were providing copies to the students," she tweeted.

"I would like to say here that if such malpractice is found in other schools, they will also be severely punished," Gaikwad said.

Allegations of paper leakage surfaced after several students, parents, and teachers began reporting cases of mass cheating in the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022, which began on March 4. Students reported difficulties in the English exam, following which, chemistry and physics papers were alleged to have leaked. However, in response to this, Gaikwad said that "there was no paper leak".

She claims, however, that enormous malpractices are taking place with the question paper being leaked between the time it is delivered to students at 10.20 a.m. and the time they begin writing it. She informed the legislative council that on two separate occasions, female students arrived late for the course and a section of the paper was found on their mobile phones when they were searched before being permitted to attend the class.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC Exams will end on April 7, 2022, while the Maharashtra SSC Exams will start on March 15, 2022, and end on April 4, 2022.