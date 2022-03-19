List of Alternative Engineering Entrance Exams Other Than JEE

Education News: JEE Main and Advanced are the entrance exams for the country's premier engineering schools, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) (NITs). These tests are extremely competitive, and only a small percentage of students who take them get accepted. Candidates could explore alternative admission examinations based on their eligibility to maximise their chances of getting a seat.

The following is a list of engineering admission tests at the state and institute levels.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is an institute-level entrance test for admission to BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad's undergraduate engineering programmes. BITSAT 2021 has come to an end. Bitsadmission.com will provide information about the upcoming exam.

VITEEE

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) is held for engineering admission to VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal. According to the Education Ministry's NIRF 2021 rankings, VIT is India's 12th-ranked engineering college. Visit this link for more information.

AEEE

The Amrita Entrance Examination: Engineering AEEE is held in many phases throughout the year by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, or Amrita University, the country's 16th-ranked engineering institution. Candidates can take the test once or numerous times to maximise their chances of admission. Amrita.edu is the official website.

SRMJEEE

SRMJEEE is also an admission test for institutes. Applications for undergraduate engineering programmes (UP) are being accepted at SRMIST campuses in Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi (NCR Campus-Ghaziabad). They can also apply to SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh for admission. Exam registration for 2022 has begun. For additional details, go to this link.

State-Level Entrance Exam

Engineering candidates can also take state-level entrance exams and participate in the counselling process. The whole list may be seen below.

Assam: Assam CEE

Tripura: Tripura JEE

West Bengal: WBJEE

Odisha: OJEE

Maharashtra: MHT CET

Jammu and Kashmir: JKCET

Gujarat: GUJCET

Karnataka: KCET

Telangana: TS EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh: AP EAPCET

Tamil Nadu: TNEA

Kerala: KEAM

While most states have their entrance exams, JEE Main and Class 12 exam results are used in some areas for UG engineering entrance exams.

For engineering admissions, students should also look at the KIITEE, IPU CET, and COMEDK exams.