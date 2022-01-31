Life Beyond Grades: The Shift to a Holistic Educational Approach

- By Shveta Raina

A holistic education revolves around the idea of not being bound by a particular syllabus and focuses on the all-round development of a student. The goal is to ensure mastery over all of one’s faculties – mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social.

Recent times have witnessed a shift in the educational approach prevalent in the country as more educators and parents realise the importance of a holistic education. Over time, several factors such as enhanced awareness around mental health, increased complexity of urbanized lives, and intense competition, amongst others, have come into play to reveal the need for the emotional and moral development of children at par with academic development.

Holistic education is not a new concept in terms of the history of the Indian subcontinent. We have all grown up reading about the efficacy of the gurukul system of education wherein the teacher focussed on imparting all the necessary skills a student would require to lead a healthy, well-rounded, successful life. Right from basic survival skills, sciences, to morals and values, the student learnt it all in the gurukul system, much like the present-day promise of the holistic approach to education.

Getting educated is about broadening one’s horizons and knowledge beyond what one knows now. Education, by definition, was never restricted to simple curriculum learning. It was the development of a person in all aspects of his/her being.

As we all take note of the massive creative destruction and innovation that is shaping our present day world, it is much easier to appreciate how quickly our lives are transforming. People are becoming increasingly aware of the complexities of human nature as well as the need for us to adapt in tandem with our environment. Holistic learning seeks to establish the ability for the kids of today to be battle-ready for the changes of tomorrow.

By virtue of its all-encompassing nature, a holistic education can help students improve across multiple fronts.

Mental well-being: Receiving a holistic education from the very start can help a child to develop critical life skills early on. It can also facilitate the shaping of a child’s sense of self. A sense of self-awareness is key in dealing with mental illnesses which are becoming increasingly common across all age groups today. Additionally, it also teaches students to be mindful and grounded and gives them healthy emotional outlets. All this aids the functioning and maintenance of a healthy psyche.

Improved academic performance: By altering the teaching methods and pace to match the needs and abilities of an individual, a holistic approach allows children to learn better and does away with the stress and worries that children often come to associate with tough subjects. This enables not only a deeper understanding of the concepts taught in the classroom but also works to bolster the overall academic performance of the students.

Critical thinking skills: The holistic approach encourages students to develop out-of-the-box thinking and equips them with the skills to understand multiple perspectives. The ability to think, observe, and understand in turn leads to better problem solving skills.

Soft skills are key: Great communication, interpersonal skills, leadership qualities are invaluable in today’s day and age. Focussing on these life skills from a young age ensures practical competence in day-to-day matters. In addition, it also means raising emotionally sound people, who will be better equipped to deal with each other in an otherwise isolated digital world.

Higher employability: A student receiving holistic education gets to learn hands-on skills along with theoretical knowledge. They also get to develop their presence of mind and learn practical problem-solving skills. This makes them employment-ready and gives them an edge over students from other schools of education in the job market as employers of today desire candidates who are both book-smart and street-smart.

Bottom Line: Holistic teaching and learning have been prevalent in the rich history of our country, India. All of the major religious and historical figures of ancient India received holistic education, which undeniably played a critical role in making them great and memorable men of their times. In the present times, the holistic approach to education is making its reappearance in the institutions of today.

The world has come to understand, over the years, that for students to reach and escalate their potential, it is important for them to be trained and educated in all fields of life, core, vocational and ethical. Some of the many benefits of this comprehensive approach have also been discussed in the scope of this article.

(The author Shveta Raina is the founder and CEO of Talerang, an organization providing customized career training to students and professionals.)