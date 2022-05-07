LEAD Super 100 Program—Helping Meritorious Students From Tier 2+ Towns to Excel in Board Exams

Education News: In line with its efforts to ensure that the brightest students in India’s smaller towns can achieve their full academic potential, LEAD, India’s largest school EdTech company, today announced the launch of its specially curated coaching, tutoring, and mentoring program, ‘Super 100’. LEAD’s Super 100 programme has been designed to remove the inequity in opportunity that talented students in India’s smaller towns typically have to contend with in their quest to excel at learning. It makes available comprehensive, personalised academic guidance, tutoring, and practice for the best students in Tier 2+ India so that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers across metros.

Also Read: Glion Institute Of Higher Education Introduces A Free Online Course Focused On The Global Luxury Industry

As part of Super 100, the top 100 students entering the 10th grade in LEAD-powered CBSE schools (the academic year 2022-23) will be selected through a test and will be awarded a full scholarship for the year-long program. LEAD has brought together some of India’s best teachers in Maths, Science, English, Social Studies, and Hindi to coach, tutor, and mentor these 100 students.

Sumeet Mehta, LEAD Co-founder and CEO, said, "Talent is present in every child. However, the opportunities for students in smaller towns are restricted by the lack of resources and support. With Super 100, LEAD is ensuring that access to opportunity is also equally distributed so that the brightest students from India’s small towns have a level playing field and can earn their rightful place as national board toppers."

LEAD’s Super 100 programme will commence in May 2022. Meritorious LEAD Super 100 students also stand to win laptops and tablets as part of the program.

LEAD takes a holistic approach to education and focuses on further boosting student confidence levels by also creating opportunities beyond the academic sphere. The company conducts LEAD Championships every year for students in smaller towns to demonstrate their skills and gain exposure on a national platform. It also hosts theme-based MasterClass sessions with celebrity experts; and organises Student-Led Conferences, where students become teachers for a day and present on topics of their choice.

School EdTech is a combination of educational best practices and technology-delivered solutions that enables quality learning in schools and beyond.