Last Date For TMREIS Application Extended till April 20

By Shyamala Tulasi

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) extended the last date for online application for admission to class five. TMREIS also extended the application against backlog vacancies in classes 6, 7, 8 and the intermediate first year for the academic year 2022-23. The last date to submit the application has been extended till April 20, 2022.

TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah urged the students and parents to use the chance and submit online applications through the TMREIS mobile app or official website or TMR Junior colleges or TMR schools free of cost.

For further details, check the official TMREIS website or contact the DMWOs office or TMREIS head office, Hyderabad

Contact Helpline Number 040-23437909