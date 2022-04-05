Last Date to Apply for JEE Main 2022 Exams, Register NOW

JEE Main 2022: On April 5, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for JEE Main 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Joint Entrance Examination can do so on the official JEE Main website. The link to register will be live until 9.50 p.m.

The deadline to pay the application fee online is April 5, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. Candidates can apply online by following the methods outlined below.

JEE Main 2022: Direct Link

How to Apply for JEE Main 2022

On this link, you may access the official JEE Main website.

On the home page, click the JEE Main 2022 registration link.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

After that, go to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the required papers and complete the application fee payment.

When you're finished, click the submit button.

Save the confirmation document to your computer and retain a printed copy for future reference.

The exams will be held on April 21, 24, 25, and 29, as well as on May 1 and 4, 2022. The city notification will be accessible in the first week of April, and the admission card in the second week of April 2022.