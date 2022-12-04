KVS TGT, PGT, Librarian Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 13404 Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced notification for the recruitment of Principal, TGT, PGT, Librarian and other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

Application fee to be paid by the candidates for various posts.

Assistant Commission, Principal, Vice-Principal: Rs. 2300/-

PRT, TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE, Librarian, ASO, HT: Rs. 1500/-

SSA, Stenographer, JSA: Rs. 1200/-

SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM (All Posts): NIL

Payment Mode: Through Online Mode

Start Date to Apply Online: 05-12-2022

The date of examination will be notified later on the official website.

