Krea University Faculty Receive Prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award For Environment Journalism

Chennai: Prof. Aniket Aga (Associate Professor of Anthropology & Environmental Studies) and Prof Chitrangada Choudhury (Associate Professor of Practice in Environmental Studies & Public Policy) from Krea University have won the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism in the "Environment, Science and Technology" category. The Awards aim to celebrate excellence, courage and commitment, showcasing outstanding contributions every year and paying tribute to print, digital, and broadcast journalists who maintain the highest standards of their profession.

Prof Aga and Prof Choudhury have published two articles on illegal herbicide-tolerant GM cotton seeds and associated lethal chemical inputs like glyphosate that are sweeping through the biodiversity-rich Adivasi farms of Odisha's the Eastern Ghats. Their two articles, titled "Sowing the seeds of the climate crisis in Odisha" and "Cotton has now become a headache", along with a broader climate change series, were published by the People's Archive of Rural India (PARI).

Also Read: South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Deets

Prof. Aniket Aga’s interests span science and technology studies, democratic politics, and agrarian studies, and he works on questions of environmental justice, food democracy, and sustainable agriculture. His first book, "Genetically Modified Democracy," examining the ongoing controversy over genetically modified (GM) food crops in India, was recently published by Yale University Press and will be published in South Asia in early 2022 by Orient Blackswan. He works closely with students from disadvantaged groups, including Dalit, Bahujan, and Adivasi students, as well as students from rural backgrounds.

Also Read: Pushpa The Rise, The Tender Bar and Other Big Releases on OTT This Week

Prof Chitrangada Choudhury is a multimedia journalist and researcher. Her reportage on the environment, social justice, and rural communities, in particular indigenous communities, has been cited for multiple awards, including the Sanskriti Award (2008), the Press Council of India’s National Award for Investigative Reporting (2015), and the Lorenzo Natali Journalism Prize twice (2010 & 2018). She is a founding member of The People’s Archive of Rural India, an Editorial Board member of Article 14, and a Senior Research Associate at the Centre for World Environment History, University of Sussex.