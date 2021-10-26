Kerala’s First Homegrown Edu App ‘Homeskul’ Eyes Pan India Reach

Kochi: Kerala-based EduTech startup HomeSkul has launched the first home-grown after-school e-learning app which provides an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) powered personalised learning experience for students. HomeSkul brand ambassador and popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj introduced the app at an event held in Kochi. The app comes with several unique features and is packed with high-quality content prepared by experienced faculty and subject experts for CBSE and state board students. Besides recorded classes, HomeSkul also runs live classes on a two-way interactive smart classroom platform using AR technology. The assisted learning feature of HomeSkul facilitates the easy clearing of doubts and questions during and after the live sessions. The app also has an extensive e-library of study materials on all the topics covered and is the first in the segment to introduce chapter-wise revision videos that would help students with last-minute preparation for exams. The app’s repository of study materials also includes chapter-wise question answers for all NCERT textbooks.

Commenting on the app's launch, founder and CEO of HomeSkul, Jaganthan Ram, said, "Innovation in quality content, pedagogical approach, and affordability are the key factors that make HomeSkul unique. The classes are handled by trained subject experts with more than a decade of teaching experience and not by presenters. We are providing rich content with concept building and reinforcement through real-life examples. Short notes, mind maps for preparing for examinations, interactive video classes that ensure students’ attention in the class, and chapter-wise revision videos are some of the unique features of HomeSkul."

Launched in English and Malayalam, the app will soon add Hindi for students across the country. HomeSkul also plans to include classes in more regional languages. HomeSkul addresses the needs of students from the 8th to 12th standards of CBSE. Apart from after-school tutoring, HomeSkul also runs coaching classes for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.

"HomeSKul offers equitable, easy, and affordable access to students in urban, semi-urban, and rural alike. We are charging less than 50% of the average fee for offline tuition and thus have an edge over competitors. HomeSKul is aiming to reach 50k paid users by October 2022. We are aiming to become a unicorn company within 3 years and have a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas all over India in order to ensure affordable access to the underserved community," said Dr Biji Kumar R, COO, HomeSkul.

"We have a large audience watching the live streaming of our programme all over India and across GCC countries. HomeSkul is designed to ensure the highest quality of education and intelligently curated, engaging educational content. In the next academic year, HomeSkul will be targeting the pan India market and will reach the backward areas where the internet is not available," said Ananthu Sunil, Director of HomeSkul.

HomeSkul will also add new features to monitor the health, portability, and accessibility of HomeSkul content across other devices such as Smart TVs and wearable devices.